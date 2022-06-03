G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 64,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

