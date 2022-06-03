G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

