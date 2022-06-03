G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) vs. Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Financial Comparison

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for G4S and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 1 3 7 0 2.55

Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 114.92%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than G4S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G4S and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S $8.94 billion 0.58 $196.45 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.28 $3.81 billion $0.61 19.71

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than G4S.

Profitability

This table compares G4S and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 11.71% 22.30% 11.52%

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats G4S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

G4S Company Profile (Get Rating)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

