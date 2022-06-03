GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get GAN alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 326,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.41. GAN has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in GAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GAN by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.