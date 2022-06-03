Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 116,608 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $650,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ORGO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.56. 838,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

