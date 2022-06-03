Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY stock remained flat at $$2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

