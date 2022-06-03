Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after acquiring an additional 581,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.