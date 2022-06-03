Genius Sports (GENI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

5/25/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00.

5/17/2022 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

5/13/2022 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

5/5/2022 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

4/12/2022 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $629.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

