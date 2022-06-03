Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GET)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

GET stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

