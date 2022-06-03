Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
GTY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 166,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Realty (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.