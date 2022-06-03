Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

GTY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 166,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

