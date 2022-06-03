Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

