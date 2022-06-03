Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to report $31.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $28.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $127.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $133.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.96 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $150.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

