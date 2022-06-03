Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 24,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,218. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

