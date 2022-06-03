Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 12.02%.
Shares of GLBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
