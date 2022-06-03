Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Shares of GLBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

