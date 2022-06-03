Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

GMED stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 641,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,631. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

