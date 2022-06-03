Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

