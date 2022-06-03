Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOOD shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

FOOD stock opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$1.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$138.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

