Gossamer Bio (GOSS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) recently:

5/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2022 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/9/2022 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

4/25/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $15.00.

4/18/2022 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $536.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

