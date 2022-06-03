Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

GRAB stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

