Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 10,484 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,218.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,824,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.72.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00.

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

