Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE GHL opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,043. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock worth $1,147,962. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

