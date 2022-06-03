Gregg Williams Purchases 74,870 Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) Director Gregg Williams purchased 74,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $174,447.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,936,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,481,639.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Gregg Williams acquired 167,160 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $329,305.20.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gregg Williams acquired 387,044 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 223,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,553. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

