Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $17.84 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

