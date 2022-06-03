Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

