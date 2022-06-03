Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of Guild stock remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. 16,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,798. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

