Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Shares of HBRIY stock remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.04.

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.