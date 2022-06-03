Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.
About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
