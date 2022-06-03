Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harrow Health’s earnings. Harrow Health posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harrow Health will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harrow Health.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

HROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

HROW traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,078. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

