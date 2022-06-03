Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Hawkins stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.