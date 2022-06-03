Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The company has a market capitalization of $786.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after buying an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawkins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

