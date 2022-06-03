HC Wainwright Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $110.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 225.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

ARWR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

