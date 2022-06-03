Head-To-Head Comparison: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) vs. Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Tenon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 2.52 -$14.83 million ($0.39) -48.13 Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tenon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Artivion and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.15%. Given Artivion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.95% 3.08% 1.16% Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Artivion beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Tenon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It focuses on sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

