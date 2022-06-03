Head to Head Comparison: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) vs. Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -44.32% -42.97% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -4.80 Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.40 $3.07 billion N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lomiko Metals and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Impala Platinum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 545.83%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Impala Platinum (Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.