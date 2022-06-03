Head to Head Contrast: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) vs. Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blackstone alerts:

63.7% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Blackstone has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 0 4 6 0 2.60 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone currently has a consensus price target of $145.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Blackstone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone is more favorable than Puyi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $22.58 billion 3.77 $5.86 billion $7.34 16.54 Puyi $29.61 million 15.74 -$7.18 million N/A N/A

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 23.77% 18.77% 9.94% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blackstone beats Puyi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

Puyi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.