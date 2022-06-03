Head-To-Head Contrast: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Haemonetics alerts:

This table compares Haemonetics and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 4.37% 18.57% 7.28% BrainsWay -22.48% -12.27% -9.52%

98.5% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Haemonetics and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 3 3 0 2.50 BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

Haemonetics presently has a consensus price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.32 $43.38 million $0.84 76.44 BrainsWay $29.66 million 3.61 -$6.46 million ($0.21) -30.96

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats BrainsWay on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.