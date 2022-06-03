Head-To-Head Contrast: Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) vs. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36% C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.75% 47.22% 13.91%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Singularity Future Technology and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3 5 10 0 2.39

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus price target of $108.32, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 19.42 -$6.82 million N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $23.10 billion 0.59 $844.24 million $7.08 15.19

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Singularity Future Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also offers customs broker services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 85,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

