Head-To-Head Review: EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) vs. OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EQRx and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A -21.12% -14.03% OPKO Health -7.49% -6.86% -4.89%

This table compares EQRx and OPKO Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A N/A -$100.01 million N/A N/A OPKO Health $1.77 billion 1.13 -$30.14 million ($0.18) -16.39

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than EQRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EQRx and OPKO Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 OPKO Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

EQRx currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.39%. Given OPKO Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than EQRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OPKO Health beats EQRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and associated obesity that is in Phase IIb trials; and hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc. This segment develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins. The company also offers specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. In addition, it operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

