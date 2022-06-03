Head to Head Survey: Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 1.84 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.14

Expro Group has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Basic Energy Services and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Expro Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%.

Summary

Expro Group beats Basic Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

