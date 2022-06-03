Head-To-Head Survey: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) & Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clene and Biofrontera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene 3,085.56% N/A -60.51% Biofrontera N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clene and Biofrontera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $720,000.00 217.89 -$9.74 million $0.23 10.78 Biofrontera $24.10 million 1.94 -$37.71 million N/A N/A

Clene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biofrontera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clene and Biofrontera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biofrontera 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clene presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 454.44%. Biofrontera has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 465.69%. Given Biofrontera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Clene.

Summary

Clene beats Biofrontera on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Biofrontera (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription cream for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

