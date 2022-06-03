Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

