HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.79 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in HealthStream by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

