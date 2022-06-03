Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

