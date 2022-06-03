Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects. Also, supply-chain constraints are likely to hurt its growth prospects in the near-term.”

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

HPE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 339,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24,658.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.