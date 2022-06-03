Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded at Danske

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HXGBY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

