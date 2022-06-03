Hibbett, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of HIBB opened at $50.26 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

