Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,468.33 ($31.23).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,673 ($21.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($34.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,892.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,030.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

