HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) will post ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HilleVax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.74) and the lowest is ($4.37). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HilleVax will report full-year earnings of ($5.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($4.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($3.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HilleVax.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLVX traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,585. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

