HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
HQI stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $25.69.
In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
