Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

