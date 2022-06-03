Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

