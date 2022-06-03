Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

NYSE HMC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Honda Motor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.