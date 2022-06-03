Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
NYSE HMC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Honda Motor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Several research firms have issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
